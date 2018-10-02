What is the controversy surrounding IL&FS? All you need to know

New Delhi, Oct 2: Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS), an unlisted infrastructure lending giant with over 150 subsidiaries, has been making headlines of late for all the wrong reasons.

The group has a debt burden of over Rs. 90,000 crore. Panic among investors set in after the company defaulted on short-term debt repayment a month ago, follo

wed by more defaults that eventually led to a ratings downgrade. The IL&FS crisis is likely to affect people who have invested in mutual funds.

Also Read Government takes control of IL&FS, forms 6-member board led by Uday Kotak

IL&FS needs immediate capital infusion of Rs 3,000 crore and has also proposed Rs 4,500 crore as rights issue. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also met the shareholders of IL&FS on September 28 to discuss the revival and capital infusion plans for the company.

At the annual general meeting (AGM) of the company on September 29, shareholders - the State Bank of India (SBI), Life Insurance Company (LIC) and Orix Corporation - agreed to subscribe to the proposed Rs 4,500-crore rights issue.

How it started?

It all started in June when IL&FS defaulted on inter-corporate deposits and commercial papers (borrowings) worth about Rs 450 crore. Over the next two to three months, at least two rating agencies downgraded its long-term ratings.

As a result, the infrastructure giant, which is credited for building the longest tunnel in the country (the Chenani-Nashri tunnel), no longer carries an investment grade rating. This makes it difficult for the company to raise money in future.

Also Read Jaitley desperate to cover up 'thievery' in IL&FS case: Cong responds to 'National Saboteur' barb

LIC, with a 25.34 percent stake in IL&FS, is the largest shareholder in the company. Orix Corporate, Japan with a 23.54 percent stake is the second largest shareholder. Other large shareholders include Abu Dhabi Investment (12.56 percent), Housing Development Finance Corporation - HDFC (9.02 percent), Central Bank of India (7.67 percent) and State Bank of India (6.42 percent).

What has been done?

The government has taken control of Infrastructure Leasing & Finance (IL&FS) after getting an approval from the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Court in Mumbai.

The NCLT has appointed a six-member panel to take over the management at IL&FS with immediate effect. The panel will be headed by managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank - Uday Kotak.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said the government will take all measures to ensure that adequate liquidity is provided to non-banking financial companies or NBFCs, mutual fund houses, and small and medium enterprises or SMEs, after the stock and bond markets were rattled by the IL&FS crisis.