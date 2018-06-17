What is ‘Referendum 2020,’ the ISI plot, AAP was accused of backing

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh took strong objection to a statement made by an Aam Aadmi Party leader on Referendum 2020. In a tweet, the Punjab CM said, "Mr @ArvindKejriwal I strongly condemn the statement of your LOP @SukhpalKhaira supporting Referendum 2020 that aims for Punjab to secede from the Indian Union. Please clarify your stand on this & ask your partymen to act responsibly. Do see what this Referendum stands for."

Sukhpal Singh Khaira, an AAP leader and leader of opposition in Punjab however hit back by saying, "I'm surprised a leader of your level is tweeting against me without checking his facts,I'm not a votary of 2020 but i don't hesitate to point out a consistent policy of discrimination against sikhs by central govt's! Be it attack on Darbar Sahib,genocide of sikhs leading to 2020."

What is Referendum 2020?

What is Referendum 2020?

Around two months back, the Punjab police had busted a major plot known as Referendum 2020 which was hatched by Khalistani terrorists. Investigations revealed that the referendum was being promoted by some youth from Punjab at the behest of the ISI.

Officials familiar with the probe said that this was an attempt at reviving terrorism in Punjab. The police said that the plan was to get all like-minded persons under one roof and make a major declaration. These persons had also planned on targeting a few IPL matches in Punjab before making the declaration.

They were planning a mass movement and were inviting people for the same on Facebook, investigations also revealed. During the protest and declaration, the youth had also planned on setting buses and shops on fire. With this they proposed to begin a mass movement and they had fixed the 2020 deadline to declare Punjab as a Khalistan nation.

The police also found that this plot was getting major traction from countries in Europe and Pakistan as well.

The Facebook page 'Referendum 2020' was set up by an ISI agent who went by the alias Fateh Singh, the police also learnt. He had also roped in four youth to popularise the page. The main idea was to get a lot of people under one platform and then create terror before declaring Punjab as a separate nation.

