What is Mole Day all about? Significance, origin

India

By Vishal S

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Oct 23: Today is Mole Day and it is celebrated to commemorate Avogadro's Number (6.02 x 10^23). Mole Day is celebrated annually on October 23 from 6:02 a.m. to 6:02 p.m.

One Mole of a particular substance is equal to 6.02 x 10^23 particles of that substance. It is a basic measuring unit in chemistry.

Mole Day originated in an article in The Science Teacher in the early 1980s. Mole Day is a key part of Chemistry Week. The National Mole Day Foundation was formed on May 15, 1991. The American Chemical Society plans National Chemistry Week so that Mole Day falls within the week. Today Mole Day is celebrated around the world.

Mole number is used to solve many complex chemistry problems. 6.02 x 10^23 is also called one mole of any substance contains Avogadro's Number of molecules or atoms of that substance.

History and Origin:

Avogadro's Number (6.02 x 10^23) is a basic measuring unit in chemistry. For a given molecule, one mole is a mass (in grams) whose number is equal to the molar mass of the molecule.

Every year, the Mole Day Foundation keeps a theme for the day, inspired by the mascot, which is in fact, a mole! This year, the theme is 'MoleVengers', an obvious take on the Avengers. Here are some wacky and interesting themes and projects in the past.