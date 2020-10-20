What is Maharashtra govt doing to help rain-hit farmers: Devendra Fadnavis

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Aurangabad, Oct 20: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the central government would definitely help the state in the wake of damages caused due to heavy rains, but the state government should also spell out what it is doing to provide relief to the affected farmers.

Addressing the media in Osmanabad district during a tour to assess losses caused by heavy rains, Fadnavis said the three ruling parties in the state have many differences among them, but they are expert in getting away from their responsibilities.

"The NDA government will surely help more than the earlier (UPA) government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already spoken to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and assured him about it, but the state government must also tell what it is doing to provide aid to farmers," he said.

"But, the Centre will not stop funding the state. The Centre has already paid Rs 20,000 crore till March this year. To pay further debts of the state, the central government is taking a loan of Rs 1 lakh crore," said the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.

"Earlier, our government considered a photograph of losses as the survey. On the same lines, the present state government must work and complete surveys fast and immediate help should be given to farmers in rain-hit areas," he said.

Targeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar, whose party is an ally of the state government, Fadnavis said, "Pawar never says anything wrong. He knows the way and when the central government's aid will come to state."

"At present, he has a responsibility to defend the inefficiency of the present state government and he is doing that," he added.