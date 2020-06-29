What is Kawasaki disease, a syndrome among COVID-19 patients

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 29: Amidst the outbreak of the pandemic, several young patients in Mumbai have been showing symptoms of the Kawasaki disease.

The illness causes blood vessels to become inflamed and affects children below the age of 5 years. Similar cases have been reported ini the UK, US, Italy, Spain and China. So, what is the Kawasaki disease?

Let us find out more:

Kawasaki disease is a leading cause of heart diseases in kids. The inflammation of the Kawasaki disease is also known as the Kawasaki syndrome or mucocutaneous lymph node syndrome. It can damage the child's coronary artillery.

This was first described by the Japanese and the first cases outside Japan were reported in 1976. If detected early it can be treated by doctors and most children recover without any problem.

Loss of smell, taste symptoms can help quarantining potential COVID-19 patients: Study

Doctors say that the disease may be linked to several conditions such as viruses, bacteria, and other factors such as chemicals and irritants. The first case of Kawasaki disease was observed in a 14 year old who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai. Many hospitals in Mumbai have been reporting Kawasaki disease like syndromes among young coronavirus patients.

Arvind Kejriwal announces plasma bank in Delhi for Covid patients, seeks donors | Oneindia News

While the Kawasaki disease generally affects children below the age of 5, it has now been noticed that it is children below the age of 10 to 14 with coronavirus were showing its symptoms.

A study published in The Journal of American Medical Association said that 58 children were analysed with COVID-19 showed symptoms of Kawasaki like symptoms. The report termed it as a rare combination of paediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome Temporally Associated With SARS-CoV-2.

Kawasaki disease: Signs and symptoms:

Dry, cracked lips

Fever above 102 degrees F lasting for five days or more

Red eyes

Peeling fingers and toes

Irritability

Rash anywhere on the body, but more severe in the diaper area

Swollen glands