What is in store for Navjot Singh Sidhu?

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 24: Navjot Singh Sidhu may be popular for his funny one-liners on TV shows or maybe even in Pakistan, where some claim that the former crickter can even win elections if he chooses to contest, but in Punjab Congress he is definitely not. Such was the demand for his 'charismatic oratory' that the Punjab Congress leaders especially the supporters of Amarinder Singh did not want him to campaign in the state. Even when he campaigned outside, the cricketer turned politician made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

His use of never-heared-off metaphors and phrases to justify his point that once used to make TV audience break into thuderous applause and laughter, now appear like remarks made in poor taste which were uncalled for. In speech during the run up to elections, Sidhu, who wanted to say that PM's work has not been satisfactory, ended up likening Modi to a bride who pretends to do work. "Modi Ji uss dulhan ki tarah hain jo roti kum baelti hai aur chudiyaan zada khankati hai taaki mohalle walon ko yeh pata chale ki woh kaam kar rahi hai. Bas yahi hua hai Modi sarkaar mein (PM Modi is like a bride who makes less 'rotis', but jingles bangles a lot so that people think that she is working)," Sidhu had said.

In another distasteful remark on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Navjot Sidhu urged the people of Indore people to vote 'kale angrez' (Black Britishers) out of power. Sidhu has been criticised by Capt Amarinder Singh for damaging the Congress prospects with his ill-timed comments and "hugs".

Amarinder blames Sidhu's hugging of Pak Army Chief for Congress loss

Now only for his rallies, the Punjab Minister is not popular among his party colleagues in the state. The chorus for the resignation of Sidhu grew louder earlier this week as four of his cabinet colleagues demanded that he quit the ministry. Sidhu has been publically making comments against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. His wife Navjot Kaur had accused CM Singh of denying her a Lok Sabha ticket.

Singh was extremely critical of Sidhu when he hopped the border to attend Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony where he hugged Pakistan Army Chief only to draw severe flak backhome. His self assumed status of an ambassador of India-Pakistan peace has also not gone down well public as well as people in his own party.

On Sidhu's Pakistan love, the Punjab CM has expressed displeasure many a times and Amarinder constantly tried to distance himself and the party from Sidhu's antics. Yesterday, when election results were declared, Amarinder minced no words and said Sidhu hugging Qmar Bajwa could be one of the reasons for Congress' abysmal performance in polls.

Today, Twitter is trolling Sidhu for a remark in which he had said that he would quit politics if Rahul Gandhi loses in Amethi, a party bastion. Rahul lost to Smriti Irani. Now, Twitter is replete with messages asking Sidhu to keep his word and resign.

"As Smriti Irani is leading with 28000 votes in Amethi..Indian politics will miss the services of Navjot Singh Sidhu.." a Twitter user wrote. "Mr. @sherryontopp when you are going to quit Politics ? PS: Waada kiya toh nibhana padde ga. (If you promise, you must fulfill)" tweeted another Twitter enthusiast.

Sidhu in fresh EC trouble for his remarks against PM Modi

Amarinder Singh is especially riled over the verbal spat that ensued days before polling over ticket denial to Sidhu's wife. The CM is understood to have submitted to the high command 'evidence' of Sidhu's utterances against him. Some other leaders are also said to have appealed to the Congress high command act against Sidhu.