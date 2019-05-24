  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    What is in store for Navjot Sidhu?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 24: Navjot Singh Sidhu may be popular for his funny one-liners in TV shows or maybe even in Pakistan, in Punjab Congress he is definitely not. Such was the demand for his 'charismatic oratory' that Punjab Congress leaders especially the supporters of Amarinder Singh just did not want him to campaign in the state. Even when he campaigned outside, the cricketer politician made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

    What is in store for Navjot Sidhu?
    Navjot Singh Sidhu

    His use of never-heared-off metaphors and phrases to justify his point that once used to make TV audience guffaw loud now appear like remarks made in poor taste which were uncalled for. In speech during the run up to elections, Sidhu, to say that PM's work has not been satisfactory, likened Modi to a bride who pretends to do work. In another distasteful remark on the Bharatiya Janata Party, Navjot Sidhu urged the people of Indore people to vote 'kale angrez' (Black Britishers) out of power. Sidhu has been criticised by Capt Amarinder Singh for damaging the Congress prospects with his ill-timed comments and "hugs".

    Amarinder blames Sidhu's hugging of Pak Army Chief for Congress loss

    Now only for his rallies, the Punjab Minister is not popular among his party colleagues in the state. The chorus for the resignation of Sidhu grew louder earlier this week as four of his cabinet colleagues demanded that he quit the ministry. Sidhu has been publically making comments against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. His wife Navjot Kaur had accused CM Singh of denying her a Lok Sabha ticket.

    Singh was extremely critical of Sidhu when he hopped the border to attend Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony where he hugged Pakistan Army Chief only to draw severe flak backhome. His self assumed status of an ambassador of India-Pakistan peace has also not gone down well public as well as people in his own party.

    On Sidhu's Pakistan love, the Punjab CM has expressed displeasure many a times and Amarinder constantly tried to distance himself and the party from Sidhu's antics. Yesterday, when election results were declared, Amarinder minced no words and said Sidhu hugging Qmar Bajwa could be one of the reasons for Congress' abysmal performance in polls.

    Today, Twitter is trolling Sidhu for a remark in which he had said that he would quit politics if Rahul Gandhi loses in Amethi, a party bastion. Rahul lost to Smriti Irani. Now, Twitter is replete with messages asking Sidhu to keep his word and resign.

    "As Smriti Irani is leading with 28000 votes in Amethi..Indian politics will miss the services of Navjot Singh Sidhu.." a Twitter user wrote. "Mr. @sherryontopp when you are going to quit Politics ? PS: Waada kiya toh nibhana padde ga. (If you promise, you must fulfill)" tweeted another Twitter enthusiast.

    Sidhu in fresh EC trouble for his remarks against PM Modi

    Amarinder Singh is especially riled over the verbal spat that ensued days before polling over ticket denial to Sidhu's wife. The CM is understood to have submitted to the high command 'evidence' of Sidhu's utterances against him. Some other leaders are also said to have appealed to the Congress high command act against Sidhu.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NAVJOT SINGH SIDHU News

    Read more about:

    navjot singh sidhu punjab amarinder singh lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Friday, May 24, 2019, 11:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X

    Loksabha Results

    PartyLWT
    BJP+0354354
    CONG+09090
    OTH19798
    Full Results

    Arunachal Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    BJP33336
    JDU077
    OTH21012
    Full Results

    Sikkim

    PartyWT
    SKM1717
    SDF1515
    OTH00
    Full Results

    Odisha

    PartyLWT
    BJD12100112
    BJP12223
    OTH01111
    Full Results

    Andhra Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    YSRCP0151151
    TDP02323
    OTH011
    Full Results

    -
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue