What is functional during the lockdown: Check out the list here
New Delhi, Apr 15: In the revised guidelines issued by the Home Ministry, several services have been allowed to be open. The guidelines say that post-April 20 agriculture activity will be allowed.
To mitigate hardship to the public select additional activities have been allowed and these would come into effect from April 20 onwards, the MHA order says.
Lockdown: Full list of activities prohibited until May 3
Full list of what is functional during the lockdown:
All health services including AYUSH to remain functional
Agriculture and related activities.
Fisheries
Operation of tea, coffee plantation with maximum of 50 per cent workers
Animal husbandry including sale of milk and milk products.
Farms including poultry farms and hatcheries and livestock farming activity
Animal feed manufacturing and feed plants
Banks, ATMs
Social sector such as homes for children, disabled, mentally challenged, senior citizens, widows, destitute.
Anganwadis
Online teaching and distance learning to be encouraged.
MNREGA works to be allowed.
Public utilities such as oil and gas sector, generation, transmission of power, postal services including post offices, telecommunication, internet services, water sanitation and waste management sectors.
Operation of air and rail only for cargo and relief purposes.
Supply of essential goods through local, retail, e-commerce
Kiranas, single shops and cards including ration shops with no restriction on timing
Home delivery may be encouraged