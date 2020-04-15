What is functional during the lockdown: Check out the list here

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 15: In the revised guidelines issued by the Home Ministry, several services have been allowed to be open. The guidelines say that post-April 20 agriculture activity will be allowed.

To mitigate hardship to the public select additional activities have been allowed and these would come into effect from April 20 onwards, the MHA order says.

Full list of what is functional during the lockdown:

All health services including AYUSH to remain functional

Agriculture and related activities.

Fisheries

Operation of tea, coffee plantation with maximum of 50 per cent workers

Animal husbandry including sale of milk and milk products.

Farms including poultry farms and hatcheries and livestock farming activity

Animal feed manufacturing and feed plants

Banks, ATMs

Social sector such as homes for children, disabled, mentally challenged, senior citizens, widows, destitute.

Anganwadis

Online teaching and distance learning to be encouraged.

MNREGA works to be allowed.

Public utilities such as oil and gas sector, generation, transmission of power, postal services including post offices, telecommunication, internet services, water sanitation and waste management sectors.

Operation of air and rail only for cargo and relief purposes.

Supply of essential goods through local, retail, e-commerce

Kiranas, single shops and cards including ration shops with no restriction on timing

Home delivery may be encouraged