What is Dexamethasone and how it is effective in treating COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 17: Dexamethasone, a low-cost steroid is improving survival chances of COVID-19 patients, researchers from the University of Oxford have said.

These were results from a randomised trial and a detailed paper will be published soon. Let us take a look at how the drug works.

Dexamethasone, is a low-cost steroid, which is also widely available in India. It is used in the treatment of inflammations and also conditions such as blood disorders, lupus, arthritis, skin conditions and allergic reactions.

'Major breakthrough': Dexamethasone found to save 1 of 3 severe COVID patients

India-China clashes: 20 soldiers martyred as they fought back PLA incursion | Oneindia News

While India has not yet recommended its use, globally doctors are used repurposed drugs as a line of treatment for COVID-19 patients. The drug according to trials cuts deaths by a third in patients on a ventilator and by a fifth in patients receiving oxygen.

The drug cut deaths by a third in patients on a ventilator and by a fifth in patients receiving only oxygen. There was no benefit among patients who did not require respiratory support. "Based on these results, 1 death would be prevented by treatment of around 8 ventilated patients or around 25 patients requiring oxygen alone, a release from the University said.

"Overall, dexamethasone reduced the 28-day mortality rate by 17 per cent with a highly significant trend showing greatest benefit among those patients requiring ventilation. But it is important to recognize that we found no evidence of benefit for patients who did not require oxygen and we did not study patients outside the hospital setting," the University further said.