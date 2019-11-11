What is Chowkidar Chor Hai? Do you know where the word came from?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 11: To understand politics better, one needs to occasionally refer to etymology. By now, you might be very much familiar with the word 'Chowkidar'.

Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the word is back in our lives. 'Chowkidars' are have been creating quite a flutter on social media these days.

Today's sudden nationwide obsession with chowkidars begs the question: Who is a chowkidar?

Can Rahul Gandhi’s election be set aside if found guilty for 'Chowkidar Chor Hai,’ remark

It is one of those old colonial words that derives its meaning from Urdu word chauki, which essentially means one of the four outposts on the periphery of a village that guard it from intruders and dacoits.' It is also decribed as as a gatekeeper or watchman.

But, as always happens, politics vulgarises language and social media murders it. This humble word has thus curiously mutated.

The word chowkidar gained prominence when Prime Minister Narendra Modi used it during the 2014 election campaign to convey that he saw himself as a watchman who guarded the country to fight graft and social evils for a corruption-free government.

But what is a Chowkidar Chor Hai? How the word come about?

Chowkidar Chor Hai ('The watchman is a thief') is a Hindi slogan used by the Indian National Congress (INC) in its campaign for the 2019 Indian general election. The slogan was coined by the INC president, Rahul Gandhi, against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) affiliated sitting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after raising allegations of favouritism and price escalation in the Dassault Rafale deal.

How much money does govt save by withdrawing SPG cover to Gandhi family

The slogan was coined with the intention of conveying that the person who was entrusted with safeguarding public money (i.e. the watchman) was in fact a thief; context being that Modi had in past claimed to be a "chowkidar" of the nation. Congress party criticized BJP's election slogan with Gandhi stating that the truth cannot change since Chowkidar Chor Hai. Consequently, Rahul's 'chowkidar chor hai' slogan proved insufficient to make Rafale 'electorally spicy', even as Modi retaliated by using his nationalist plank, post-Balakot.

The Rahul Gandhi case:

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi filed a case in the Supreme Court of India seeking a contempt action against Gandhi for misattributing his remarks to the top court. On 22 April 2019, Gandhi filed his response to the Supreme Court's notice on his comments on the sub-judice case of the Rafale fighter jet deal, saying he had attributed the chowkidar chor hai remarks to the supreme court "in the heat of the campaign".

In his reply, Gandhi said he got carried away while campaigning and "unfortunately", the media "mingled" his words. He expressed regret for dragging the top court's name into the comments he made a week ago and also admitted that the Supreme Court had never used the phrase chowkidar chor hai, which he reiterates at every campaign rally accusing Modi of stealing from the poor and handing doles to the rich. Later he "apologised", after the Court expressed displeasure on a "regret", instead of "apology" as was sought earlier.