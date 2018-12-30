What is Centre doing to cure ‘selfie disorder’? BJP MPs’ query embarrasses their own govt

New Delhi, Dec 29: Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarians - one each from UP and Bihar - have found a serious issue to address and have put their own party's government at the Centre in some discomfort and the social media amused.

According to Om Prakash Yadav, the MP from Siwan, Bihar, and Harish Dwivedi, the MP from Basti, UP, selfie addiction is emerging as a real menace and they subsequently asked the government how it is planning to cure those who are affected by it. The BJP is in power in both UP and in Bihar (in coalition with the JD(U)).

On Friday, December 28, the two MPs asked the government whether it has the statistics about the number of people having 'Selfitis disorder' in Bihar and about those who have approached therapists for help.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel, who ironically is not from the BJP but Apna Dal, said in her response in the Lok Sabha: "As per the International Classification of Diseases of World Health Organization, Selfitis has not been recognized as a disorder. The number of people reporting excessive use of Selfie and those who have approached therapists to seek help for the same in the country is not maintained centrally."

Well, the minister couldn't have put it any straighter than this.

Social media reacts...

The social media, understandably, was in splits:

Kaun hai ye log kahan se aate hain.. 🤣🤣 — Adhrit (@bnsinhaAR) December 29, 2018

One said even the prime minister of the country, Narendra Modi, is seen taking selfies on a number of occasions. So...

even PM is also one of the addicts or what you say "infected?" — badrinath (@srihari923) December 28, 2018

Will someone now file PIL in SC to ban #Selfitis 😀

Hearing the word First time.... — Vimal Lakhotia (@vimallakhotia) December 28, 2018

It can't be denied that India sees alarming number of casualties owing to selfies as people forget about impending danger while remaining addicted to their narcissistic pleasure. In 2015, India reported the highest number of 'selfie deaths' in the world even though it has become a global concern. But to find a way out of the problem the way the two parliamentarians did was hilarious.

