    What is Centre doing to cure ‘selfie disorder’? BJP MPs’ query embarrasses their own govt

    New Delhi, Dec 29: Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarians - one each from UP and Bihar - have found a serious issue to address and have put their own party's government at the Centre in some discomfort and the social media amused.

    According to Om Prakash Yadav, the MP from Siwan, Bihar, and Harish Dwivedi, the MP from Basti, UP, selfie addiction is emerging as a real menace and they subsequently asked the government how it is planning to cure those who are affected by it. The BJP is in power in both UP and in Bihar (in coalition with the JD(U)).

    On Friday, December 28, the two MPs asked the government whether it has the statistics about the number of people having 'Selfitis disorder' in Bihar and about those who have approached therapists for help.

    Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel, who ironically is not from the BJP but Apna Dal, said in her response in the Lok Sabha: "As per the International Classification of Diseases of World Health Organization, Selfitis has not been recognized as a disorder. The number of people reporting excessive use of Selfie and those who have approached therapists to seek help for the same in the country is not maintained centrally."

    Well, the minister couldn't have put it any straighter than this.

    Social media reacts...

    The social media, understandably, was in splits:

    One said even the prime minister of the country, Narendra Modi, is seen taking selfies on a number of occasions. So...

    It can't be denied that India sees alarming number of casualties owing to selfies as people forget about impending danger while remaining addicted to their narcissistic pleasure. In 2015, India reported the highest number of 'selfie deaths' in the world even though it has become a global concern. But to find a way out of the problem the way the two parliamentarians did was hilarious.

    The question on 'selfie disorder' that the BJP MPs asked in Lok Sabha and the reply they got

    selfie mp lok sabha bjp bihar uttar pradesh health

