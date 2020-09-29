What is Cat Que Virus? What are the signs of infestation?

New Delhi, Sep 29: Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, a new Cat Que Virus from China is the next threat to India.

Researchers at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have discovered that the'cat que virus' (CQV), that has infected many in China, may cause diseases like febrile illnesses, meningitis, and paediatric encephalitis in India too.

Cat Que virus (CQV), a Simbu serogroup virus of the genus Orthobunyavirus (family Bunyaviridae), was first isolated in 2004 from mosquitoes during surveillance of arbovirus activity in acute pediatric encephalitis in northern Vietnam.

What does the study say?

The presence of the Cat Que virus has been largely reported in Culex mosquitoes in China and in pigs in northern Vietnam.

Signs of an Infestation

Culex mosquitoes are attracted to warm and moist environments, so properties in close proximity to marshes, ponds or lakes are at higher risk for an infestation.

Additionally, stagnant water around the property in areas such bird baths, kiddie pools and overturned grill and trash can covers can make for ideal mosquito breeding grounds and can signal their presence. The pests themselves are difficult to see during the day, as they typically come out at dawn and dusk.

What do mosquitoes look like?

Culex mosquitoes can vary in color, typically appearing gray with white, silver, green or iridescent blue scales. They have two wings, a set of antennae, slender bodies and long legs. Culex mosquitoes are usually about 1/4 inch to 3/8 inch in length, although their body size can slightly differ depending on how recently they've fed. Individually, mosquitoes are very difficult to spot as they fly because of their small size and due to the fact that they are most active at dawn and dusk.

Scientific Name: Cat Que virus

Lineage Viruses; Riboviria; Orthornavirae; Negarnaviricota; Polyploviricotina; Ellioviricetes; Bunyavirales; Peribunyaviridae; Orthobunyavirus; Manzanilla orthobunyavirus

Genome type: Segmented

Known hosts

Scientific Name: Culex

Lineage Eukaryota; Opisthokonta; Metazoa; Eumetazoa; Bilateria; Protostomia; Ecdysozoa; Panarthropoda; Arthropoda; Mandibulata; Pancrustacea; Hexapoda; Insecta; Dicondylia; Pterygota; Neoptera; Holometabola; Diptera; Nematocera; Culicomorpha; Culicoidea; Culicidae; Culicinae; Culicini