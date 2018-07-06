  • search

What is Biplab Deb so happy about? Lynchings or re-naming of the airport

Written By: Oneindia Staff
    Tripura, July 6: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb found himself in the eye of the storm following his comments on the series of lynching by mobs that have been taking place in his state. When Deb was asked about these incidents, he replied, " there is a wave of joy in Tripura and you should enjoy this wave, he said. You should become happy, look at my face, I am so happy, he also said.

    Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb
    The Tripura government was quick to release a statement in which it said that the CM was misquoted.

    The statement by the CM was made in the context of the newly renamed airport in Agartala as Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Kishore Airport. 

    Unfortunately, attempts have been made to take the above comments of the CM out of context and relate them to the severely reprehensible incidents of lynchings," the statement by directorate and information and cultural relations said.

    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 10:52 [IST]
