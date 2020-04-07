  • search
    What is a Super Pink Moon? Catch the brightest full moon in India on 8 April at 8.05 am

    New Delhi, Apr 07: A Super Pink Moon is on your way marking the beginning of the spring season. The brightest celestial event will be visible from moonrise on Tuesday and moonset the following morning on April 8. For people living in India, the moon will be visible, precisely at 8.05 am.

    According to NASA, a supermoon takes place when a full moon is at its closest to the Earth. The moon revolves around our planet in an elliptical orbit that is as an oval and it has a farthest and closest point from the earth as it goes around.

    The farthest point in this eclipse is called the apogee and is about 405,500 kilometres from Earth on average. At its closest point, the perigee is an average distance of about 363,300 kilometres from Earth.

    When the full moon appears at perigee it is slightly brighter and larger than a regular full moon - and that, my friends, is what we call a "supermoon."

    How did it get its name?

    The Super Pink Moon gets its name from the pink wildflowers - Wild Ground Phlox - that bloom in the spring and are native to North America.

    It is also referred to as the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and the Fish Moon, all with references to the region and the season on Earth.

    How to watch the Super Pink Moon live on your phone?

    Open up the YouTube App. If you're on a desktop or tablet, you could live stream the moon on the YouTube website as well.

    Look for the channel 'Slooh'. Among their latest videos should be the live streaming link of the April Supermoon. Select that link.

    Check out the April Supermoon live through the video.

    Go fullscreen, or cast it on a bigger screen to enhance the beauty of this majestic phenomenon.

