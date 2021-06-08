What is a nasal COVID-19 vaccine? Is it better than the jab and how does it work

What is a nasal vaccine?

A nasal vaccine is administered through the nose and does not require a needly. The nasal vaccine induces immunity through the inner surface of the nose, the surface which naturally comes in contact with several microbes that are air-borne.

The study:

Scientists had last year developed a vaccine against COVID-19 that could be administered in one dose through the nose. It was found to be effective in preventing infections in mice susceptible to COVID-19.

Many thought that it would lead to protective candidates that could curb COVID-19.

In a study published in the journal, Cell, it was noted that unlike the other vaccines against COVID-19, the one administered via the nose targets the initial site of the infection and causes a more widespread immune response.

Phase 1 trial:

The Indian drug regulator CDSCO's expert panel had in January this year recommended granting permission to conduct the phase 1 of the trials of an intranasal vaccine against COVID-19 developed by Bharat Biotech. "A nasal vaccine candidate has been identified. It has come for consideration to the drug regulator for phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials," NITI Aayog Member V K Paul said at a press conference.

Single dose vaccine:

Chairman of Bharat Biotech, Krishna Ella said that the company is focusing on an intranasal vaccine as existing vaccines require two dose intramuscular injections. A country like India needs 2.6 billion syringes and needles, which could add to pollution.

One drop of the vaccine inn each of the nostrils is sufficient Ella also said.