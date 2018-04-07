'What i wrote came from heart': Kapil Sharma on obscene tweets

After blaming the hackers for series of highly abusive tweets, comedian Kapil Sharma has now defended himself and said whatever he wrote against journalist Vicky Lalwani "came from heart". Reports say that Kapil has also filed a police complaint against his ex-managers Neeti, Preeti Simoes and Lalvani for trying to extort Rs 25 lakhs from him. He alleged that Lalvani started a false and malicious propaganda to defame him on digital media after he refused to pay him the amount.

Kapil's tweets abusing Lalwani included a lot of F-words and highly offensive words in Hindi. He initially blamed the hackers for abusive tweets and drew flak from the Twitterati who refused to believe it. Kapil later tweeted that whatever he wrote came from his heart and it was his team that deleted those tweets. He also posted the images of the complaint filed. Screenshot of this since-deleted tweets is now doing rounds of social media.

"Maine jo bhi likha apne dil se likha tha... It was my team who deleted the tweets ... But main is kutte bikaayu reporter se darne wala nahi hu... he can write anything for anybody just for a few bucks. Shameless, (Whatever I was wrote, was written from my heart. It was my team who deleted the tweets. But I will not be scared by this sellout reporter. He can write anything for anybody just for a few bucks. Shameless)," he wrote in a tweet.

Kapil also reportedly called up Vicky Lalvani, on Friday evening and threatened him. Lalvani recorded the entire conversation and posted it on YouTube, said a Hindustan Times report.

Lalvani told news agency ANI that Kapil even said offensive things about his daughter and abused him.

"Apparently he was upset about some stories against him. I was only doing my work. He called me, used abusive language and also said offensive things about my daughter. He handled his success very well but couldn't handle his drop," Lalvani said.

The comedian, who became a household name with show Comedy Nights with Kapil, has been going through a rough patch in his career as well as in his personal life. Last year, Kapil had confessed that he was suffering from depression and had undergone treatment for the same.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs

