What happens when you type ‘idiot’ on Google images: Check for yourself

New Delhi, July 17: What does the search thrown up when you the, 'idiot' on Google? You would be surprised that it is US President, Donald Trump.

Incidentally, Trump tops the Google image search result for idiot. The image, which is the first one that comes up when you search for 'idiot' on Google, is from a a site called Babyspittle, a US blog that exclusively posts content on how conservatives think and actively try to debunk those myths.

So, why does Trump show up top on Google images when one types, 'idiot?' When you type a keyword on Google images, it shows up photos that have meta tags as particular keyword. This ideally means thousands have uploaded images of Trump with the tag, 'idiot.'

Incidentally the second image you would find if you type, 'idiot' is that of Albert Einstein.