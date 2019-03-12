  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Don’t get misled, your vote is your weapon, says Priyanka Gandhi in maiden poll address

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 12: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who addressed her maiden election rally on Tuesday asked what happened to the Rs 15 lakh that was promised to every Indian.

    Addressing the Jan Sankalp rally at Gandhinagar, Narendra Modi's home turf, she said you have to think what this election means. You have to ask what is your role. You are deciding the future.
    What is important here is how are we going to progress. Who will work for the farmers and who will work for the safety of women, she asked.

    Don’t get misled, your vote is your weapon, says Priyanka Gandhi in maiden poll address

    While remembering Mahatma Gandhi, she said whatever is happening in the country is sad. The upcoming election would be an important poll for the country.

    Also Read | 'No sacrifice too big to win battle', says Rahul Gandhi after key Congress meet

    She further asked where are the two crore jobs that were promised by the BJP. She further said that every voter's vote is their weapon. She also said that there was no need to raise unimportant issues.

    The country was made on the foundation of love, but what is happening today is sad. The country was made on the foundation of love, brotherhood and harmony, she also added. I am saddened by what is happening in India today, she further said.

    She said that issues that need to be raised are those which are important for you and how you can move forward. How will the youth get jobs and how will women feel safe. What is being done for the farmers. These are the issues that need to be raised during the elections, she also added.

    More priyanka gandhi NewsView All

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi congress

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue