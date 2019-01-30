What happened after 26/11 and what happened after Uri attack? This is change: PM Modi

India

oi-Vikas SV

Surat, Jan 30: Highlighting that his government has dealt with terrorist attacks with an iron fist, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said there has been a change in the mindset of the people since the BJP-led government came to power in 2014.

He said the change was not because of "Modi", but because of the vote. He urged the people to understand the power of the vote and how it can bring about a significant change in the country.

Prime Minister Modi, who is on a day-long visit to Gujarat, was addressing New India Youth Conclave 2019 in Surat.

"Terrorists attacked Mumbai, what happened after it? In our government, Uri happened, what happened after it? This is the change. The fire that was in the hearts of our jawaans, it was in the heart of the PM too, Surgical Strike was the result," PM Modi said.

Modi lashed out at the previous UPA regime and said there was disappointment all around till the change happened in 2014.

"During the earlier regime, people felt nothing can happen. We changed that thinking. Every day there would be news of scams. Haven't headlines changed now?" he asked.

[PM Modi dedicates Salt Satyagraha memorial and museum to nation]

He said India is changing because Indians have decided to change, adding, "I feel proud that the govt has been able to raise hopes of 125 crore people. This is the power that will drive India. Indians adopted cleanliness as their own slogan. Earlier, people did not feel bothered about anything. we have changed that thinking. Reason is sabka saath, sabka vikas".

He said that firm stand on dealing with terrorists has borne fruit and that terrorists are limited to Kashmir now.

" Every morning you see news of terrorists getting killed. earlier there would be blasts across the country. Now terrorists are limited to Kashmir," he said.

Earlier today Prime Minister Modi dedicated to the nation the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial at Dandi in Gujarat on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.