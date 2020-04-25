What guidelines has govt issued for using ACs amid COVID-19 outbreak

New Delhi, Apr 25: The government has on Friday issued guidelines addressing concerns associated with air conditioning (AC) and ventilation to control the spread of coronavirus in residences, workspaces and healthcare facilities.

The guidelines compiled by the Indian Society of Heating Refrigerating and Air Conditioner Engineers (ISHRAE) said that a temperature between 24-30 degree centigrade should be maintained while operating ACs at home.

While a relative humidity level of 40 per cent to 70 per cent is considered to be the most suitable as it decreases problems from pathogens.

Also, air filters of ACs should be kept clean, according to the guidelines.

The government said that according to a study in 100 Chinese cities coronavirus transmission significantly reduces at high temperature and humidity.