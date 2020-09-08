What escalated tensions at the Rezang-La-Rechin La ridgeline

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 08: The situation remains very tense following a scuffle between the Indian Army and PLA on the Rezang-La-Rechin La ridgeline. The incident took place after China chose to unilaterally change the status quo south of Pangong Tso, a source told OneIndia.

China’s Wolf Warrior policy plays out, but what really is troubling the nation

The latest standoff began at around 6.15 pm. Sources however confirmed that both sides are talking to each other at the commander level.

Warning shots fired by India, claims China as tensions further escalate

China claimed that its soldiers had been forced to take countermeasures in response to warning shots fired by the Indian Army personnel. Spokesperson of the PLA's Western Theatre Command in a statement said that later at night the Indian Army had again illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control on the south bank of Pangong Tso on Monday.

The Global Times report4ed that the Chinese border troops were forced to take countermeasures to stabilise the situation after the Indian troops outrageously fired warning shots on the PLA border patrol soldiers.

A source in New Delhi told OneIndia that there was an incident, but also added that it is not clear whether there were any casualties on either side. There may have been injuries on both sides, but we are still verifying it, the source also added.

The incident comes just two days a meeting of the foreign ministers of India and China at Moscow. External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar who has termed the issue along the LAC as serious will be meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi on September 10.

Never recognised so-called Arunachal Pradesh, says China; 5 'abducted' youths still traceless

Prior to this Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had met with his Chinese counterpart in Moscow. Meanwhile the Brigade Command level talks between the two countries was inconclusive. It is still not clear when the 7th round of talks will be held.

A week back, Indian troops had occupied strategic heights on the south bank of Pangong Tso and Rechin La. India occupied a number of strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake and strengthened its presence in Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese actions. China has strongly objected to India's move.

India has also rushed in additional troops and weapons to the sensitive region following the Chinese attempts.