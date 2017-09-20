What does the new, bold and trendy generation need today?

The Future belongs to those who have the courage to make bold choices and follow their dreams.

Sonata celebrates this progressive spirit in its latest campaign “KhudParYakeen” starring Sushant Singh Rajput. The brand intends to showcase aspiration by capturing the increasingly progressive and bold choices that today’s generation makes.

The film is set against the backdrop of the Recruitment Day on campus. The film opens with Sushant and his friend, wishing each other luck, even as both of them seem to have interview jitters. Sushant moves on to a help-desk and the twist in the film unravels. Sushant has the attention of everyone present as he announces his two-day old start-up for which he is 'recruiting’. What follows is an inspirational pitch from a young entrepreneur who has taken the bold step in life to chase his dreams.

Latest collection NXT II has been showcased as a part of the new campaign. The collection offers watches which are crafted with uniquely designed indices and a variety of dials with stylish prints - complemented by accented metal and leather straps.. The perfect accessory for any occasion, the NXT II watches pair well with casual fashion, apt for a variety of occasions and affordably priced between Rs 1199 and Rs 1599.

OneIndia News