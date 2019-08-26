"What do I say about his knowledge": J&K Guv's jibe at Congress LS leader

Srinagar, Aug 26: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury indulged in a war of words over Kashmir. Hitting back at Chowdhury's remark earlier today that Malik should be made the leader of BJP in J&K, the Governor mocked the Congress leader for asking in the Lok Sabha how Jammu and Kashmir can be an internal matter.

Choudhary had said this during the debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill in the Lok Sabha on August 6. He drew flak as India's official stand has always been that J&K is an internal matter.

Referring to Choudhary's contentious remark, Malik today told ANI, "By saying what he said in Parliament, he buried his party in the grave. What do I say on his knowledge?"

Chowdhury, in scathing attack at the Governor, had said that Malik's statements are like those given by the BJP leaders and he should be made the leader of BJP in J&K.

"I am doing my work with utmost devotion, I do not care about these allegations," Malik said.

Article 370 which gave J&K the special status was revoked on August 5. There is heavy presence of security personnel in the Valley and certain restrictions are in place. The phone lines are yet to be fully restored.

On Friday evening, the J&K government had issued a statement asking political leaders not to visit the Valley as it would disturb the gradual restoration of peace and normal life. Despite this, the leaders from nine political parties flew to Srinagar on Saturday afternoon but were sent back within hours.

"The government has invited me. The governor has said that I am invited. Now that I have come, they are saying you can't come. The government is saying that everything is normal here, so if everything is normal then why are we not allowed to go in. It is surprising," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

Governor Satya Pal Malik had earlier invited Rahul Gandhi to Srinagar and offered a plane to see how 'normal' the situation was. Rahul Gandhi accepted the invite. Then the Governor said that the former Congress president wanted to play politics over the issue. Malik also said that while he had invited Rahul Gandhi purely out of goodwill, the Congress leader started politicising the J&K issue.

Upon return to Delhi, Rahul Gandhi wrote to Budgam district magistrate expressing objection to the decision to send them back from Srinagar airport. Opposition leaders alleged that J&K's administration's decision to send them back was violation of fundamental rights.