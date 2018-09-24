What do both Congress and Pakistan badly want? BJP has the answer

New Delhi, Sep 24: There is one thing that both the Congress party and Pakistan desperately want and that, according to BJP's Sambit Patra, is to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi out of power. Patra, during a media briefing, read out tweets attacking Modi posted by Pakistani leaders, including its Prime Minister Imran Khan, and said they have been campaigning for Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Linking Rahul Gandhi to Pakistan seems to be the new line of attack that the BJP is working on. What Patra said today was in line with BJP president Amit Shah's tweet yesterday which asked Rahul whether he was trying to forge an international alliance in the name of "Modi Hatao".

Even Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had on Sunday accused Rahul of playing into the hands of Pakistan. Prasad was defending the government's stand to not reveal the unit cost of Rafale jets, stating that it would allow China and Pakistan to know about weapon customisations.

BJP is now in a 'fight fire with fire' mode' in the sense that everytime Rahul rakes up pricing issue of Rafale jets, the BJP spokespersons liken it to 'fraternising with the enemy' narrative.

"Some people want Gandhi to become a big leader in India. Who are they? They are Pakistani leaders, and also those who stand for corruption, dynasty and politics of appeasement," Patra told reporters today.

He then added that the poor, Dalits, backwards and the common man back Modi, and "nobody can remove him".

The Congress and Pakistan have this commonality that they have "frustration" with Modi, and their "only aim is to remove Modi anyway from Indian polity", he claimed.

Patra accused Gandhi of targeting the Indian Army by using the term surgical strikes mockingly to attack the Modi government. Pakistan has been using his tweets to attack India, he said.

He also referred to party president Amit Shah's dig at the opposition party, wondering if it has formed a "mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) with Pakistan against Modi.

Amit Shah had on Saturday taken a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of speaking on the lines of Pakistan and asked Rahul whether he was trying to forge an international alliance in the name of "Modi Hatao".

This is what Shah's tweet said:

Rahul Gandhi says ‘Modi Hatao’

Pakistan says ‘Modi Hatao’



Now Pakistan also supports Rahul Gandhi’s baseless allegations against PM Modi.



Is Congress forming an International Mahagathbandhan against PM Modi?#NaPakNaCongresshttps://t.co/eHBs0DGfBP — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 22, 2018