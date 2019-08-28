What did Pakistan say about Rahul Gandhi, that got him into damage control mode on J&K

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 28: Getting into damage control mode, Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi said that Pakistan is squarely to blame for the violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

"There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world... Let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India's internal issue & there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it," Gandhi said on Twitter.

The tweet was put up in the wake of Rahul Gandhi being mentioned in a letter by Pakistan to bolster Islamabad's stand at the United Nations. In the letter, Pakistan said," these and other acts of violence have even been acknowledged by mainstream politicians such as leader of the Congress Party Rahul Gandhi, who has noted people dying in Jammu and Kashmir in the light of the events going very wrong there."

Article 370: SC permits Sitaram Yechury to visit J&K with a strict condition

Last week, Rahul Gandhi made a failed attempt to tour the Valley and this was widely reported in the Pakistani media. He had said that he got a taste of the current draconian administration in Jammu and Kashmir, when he and other opposition leaders were barred from leaving the Srinagar airport and were sent back to Delhi.

"I disagree with this Govt. on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India's internal issue & there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it," Gandhi said in another tweet.