'Very good!', says Indrani Mukerjea on Chidambaram's arrest

    Mumbai, Aug 29: Indrani Mukerjea, the jailed INX Media co-founder who turned approver in a corruption case linked to P Chidambaram, on Thursday termed the arrest of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX media money laundering case as "good news".

    Indrani Mukerjea
    File Photo of Indrani Mukerjea

    "It's good news that P Chidambaram has been arrested," Mukerjea said outside a Mumbai court where she was produced to attend trial in the case of killing of her daughter Sheena Bora.

    Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 by the CBI in the INX Media corruption and money laundering case.

    Chidambaram and his son were named by the Mukerjeas, who are in jail in Mumbai for the alleged murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora. Indrani Mukerjea, who turned approver in the case in July, reportedly revealed details of her meeting with the Chidambarams.

    Indrani Mukerjea and her husband Peter Mukerjea are former promoters of the INX Media Group.

    She further said the bail granted to the former Union minister's son Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media case should also be cancelled.

    Indrani Mukerjea had earlier recorded her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), claiming she and her husband met P Chidambaram at the latter's office in Delhi's North Block.

    She also claimed in her statement that the former Union minister had asked her to help his son Karti Chidambaram in his business and make overseas remittances in lieu of granting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to INX Media.

    indrani mukerjea inx media inx media case chidambaram

