What did Arundhati Roy say on Kashmir that irked Twitterati?

New Delhi, Aug 26: As the public debate in India remains divided over the Central government's decision to strip Kashmir of its special status as well as bifurcate the state into two Union territories, widely acclaimed Indian author Arundhati Roy's comment on the same issue has created quite a buzz on social media.

The Booker prize-winning novelist and human rights campaigner Roy has once again stirred up the hornet's nest with her comments on Jammu and Kashmir. Roy has always maintained a strong, anti-establishment view on Kashmir, which is a far cry from the mainstream view of Kashmir being an integral part of India. Recently in a video that is doing rounds on social media shows, Roy claiming that Pakistan has never deployed its military against its own people.

Taking to Tiwtter, Tarek Fatah, a former leftist student leader and a journalist from Canada, who is one of the most vociferous critics of Pakistan- the country where he was born wrote,''Pakistan has never deployed its military against its own people. Was she blind and deaf when 3M died in the Bangladesh genocide by Pak Army in 1971? Is she unaware of Balochistan? She's literally reading off a Pakistan ISI briefing note.''

Undoubtedly, Twitterati was enraged seeing the video.

Tarek views on radicalism and fundamentalism have resulted in a section of the Indian media dubbing him an "advocate of a progressive and liberal Muslim identity." Born in Pakistan in 1949, Fatah was a leftist student leader in the 1960s and 1970s. It was in these decades that he was twice imprisoned by successive military rulers of Pakistan. In 1977, he was charged with sedition by General Zia-ul Haq and barred from being a journalist in the country. In 1987, he moved to Canada where he has been active in journalism.

It should be noted that Roy, who won the Booker in 1997 for The God of Small Things, has always seen as controversial figure in India for her championing of politically sensitive causes. She has divided opinion by speaking out in support of the Naxalite insurgency, for casting doubt on Pakistan's involvement in 2008 Mumabi attacks and on Jammu and Kashmir issue.

Check out some of the tweets:

#ArundhatiRoy claims Pakistan has nvr deployed its military against its own people. Was she blind & deaf when 3M died in the Bangladesh genocide by Pak Army in 1971? Is she unaware of #Balochistan? She's literally reading off a Pakistan ISI briefing note. pic.twitter.com/09SyUHURF6 — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) August 25, 2019

#ArundhatiRoy lives in a delusional world.



Her Sparrow brain can't see atrocities of Pakistan Army in Balochistan / Sindh / Pashtun.



She forgot the genocide of Bengali people in 1971.



I think she is suffering from alzheimer's disease.



She needs to see a doctor immediately ! pic.twitter.com/45dasaI0Jg — Vinita Rajput (@Being_Vinita) August 26, 2019

Seems Pakistani agent #ArundhatiRoy has received fresh funds from her boss in Islamabad.



She says Indians use Forces on their own people while Pakistanis don’t.😤🤬



Aunty read about atrocities done in Bangladesh And Baloochistan Liberation Wars.🙏 pic.twitter.com/GXVFLGylpa — Upasana Singh (@upasanatigress) August 25, 2019

Her nationality should be revoked. Her rhetorics are false and poison young minds. Her career too is shady. Fake best seller. Got rich from her lover turned husband after doing a flop movie. This is URGENT — Khudai Khidmatgar[fan] (@dileepkush) August 25, 2019

Listen what #ArundhatiRoy (Indian writer) is telling about Indian state at a perpetual war against its own people using military against Kashmiris, Sikhs, Dalits and other tribal communities pic.twitter.com/ekewZQ93Qb — Safeer Ahmed (@safeerahmed40) August 25, 2019

#ArundhatiRoy Such treason is totally unacceptable. NDTV head prannoy roy is her cousin. It's quite clear these anti-nationals work in tandem. We have to recognise and eliminate it. pic.twitter.com/ib8mQVWS3U — Dr. Guru😎 (@DGuru0) August 25, 2019

#ArundhatiRoy



Arundhati --> Pak nevr deoloyed its army against its people..!!



Pakistan --> pic.twitter.com/U63Gso3Jzs — Mohit Mahajan (@mahajanm799) August 26, 2019

As per Self acclaimed Nobel Prize Winner 🤣 or Booker Prize winner #ArundhatiRoy, #Pakistan is a Secular & Peace loving country with zero population of Hindus 🤣🤣🤣 What a B...... - Hope everyone knows the full form of it 🤣 #PayalRohatgi pic.twitter.com/EJE6W9BJYN — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) August 24, 2019