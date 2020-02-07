  • search
    What CBI did is right: Manish Sisodia on official's arrest for bribe

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 07: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said Delhi government officer Gopal Krishna Madhav, who was posted as his OSD and arrested in an alleged bribery case, should be punished immediately.

    Madhav was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a late night operation on Thursday for allegedly taking a bribe of over Rs 2 lakh in a matter related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), officials said.

    In a tweet in Hindi, Sisodia said, "I have came to know that the CBI has arrested a GST inspector for taking bribe. This officer was also posted as an OSD (Officer on Special Duty) in my office".

    "The CBI should get him the strictest punishment immediately. I have got several such corrupt officials caught in the last five years," he said.

      Madhav was posted in Sisodia's office in 2015, according to CBI officials.

      The arrest comes just before the February 8 Delhi assembly election.

      Story first published: Friday, February 7, 2020, 13:06 [IST]
      X