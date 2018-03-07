'What are you teaching our children, please stop this statue politics,' tweets Prakash Raj

Actor Prakash Raj has condemned the incidents of vandalism of statues in Tripura and Tamil Nadu and urged the states to stop statue politics which is bleeding violence in some parts of the country.

Taking to twitter Prakash Raj wrote "Lenin statue Periyar statue spmukherjee statue vandalized...Whats your agenda..what are you teaching our children please stop this statue politics.. violence breeds violence ..What was your election manifesto .. development or settling scores and goondaism."

#leninstatue #periyarstatue #spmukherjeestatue vandalised...Whats your agenda..what are you teaching our children 🙏🙏please stop this statue politics.. violence breeds violence ..What was your election manifesto ..development or settling scores and goondaism .??....#justasking — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 7, 2018

Meanwhile, many leaders have expressed their concern and urged the government to take strict action against the people who commit such acts.

A row has erupted after two statutes of Lenin were brought down in Tripura following the BJP's emphatic win in the state over the Left, which was in power for more than 25 years.

The Left blamed the BJP for the incidents and some BJP leaders shared the post with comments that appeared to be justifying it. BJP national secretary H Raja later in a Facebook post said the statues Dravidian movement icon E V R Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, will be the next target.

He later deleted the post and offered his regret but not before it had ignited a major controversy in Tamil Nadu.

OneIndia News

