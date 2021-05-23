What are the signs and symptoms to prevent black fungus? AIIMS doctor lists reasons for rise in Mucormycosis

New Delhi, May 23: Amid the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, cases of mucormycosis have emerged in patients who were in the recovery phase of the disease. All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) director Randeep Guleria on Friday listed three factors important in the prevention of 'black fungus' or mucormycosis outbreak, prevalent in Covid-19 patients.

There were several ways of determining Black Fungus infection or Mucormycosis.

"Three factors are very important- good control of blood sugar levels, those on steroids must monitor blood sugar levels regularly, and be careful about when to give steroids and their dosage," news agency ANI quoted Guleria saying as the Covid-linked infection claimed more than 7,000 lives in the country.

The AIIMS director also said that the mucormycosis was also seen to some extent during the Sars outbreak in 2002. "Uncontrolled diabetes with Covid can also predispose to the development of mucormycosis," ANI further reported him as saying.

Cases of 'black fungus' infection are being reported in several parts of the country. States like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have already declared it a 'notifiable' disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, thereby making it mandatory to report every Mucormycosis case to the state government.