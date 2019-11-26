What are the responsibilities and who is a pro-tem Speaker

New Delhi, Nov 26: The floor test in Maharashtra will be conduced by a pro-tem Speaker as per the directive of the Supreme Court.

Who is a pro-tem speaker, what is his or her role. Let us find out.

A pro-tem Speaker is a temporary Speaker who presides over the first meeting of the House. It is a Latin word and if translated into English, it would mean temporary Speaker. A pro-tem Speaker is appointed for a limited period of time.

The pro-tem Speaker's duty is to conduct the proceedings in the Lok Sabha or state assemblies until a Speaker and Deputy Speaker are appointed. The appointment takes place after a consensus by all members of the House. Usually the senior most member in the House is appointed as pro-tem Speaker.

The primary duty is to administer the oath of office. The pro-tem Speaker also is tasked with the job of conducting the floor test. This post would cease to exist once the House elects a Speaker and Deputy Speaker.