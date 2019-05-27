What are the chances of a rich candidate winning elections?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 27: Out of the 539 Winners analysed, 475 (88 per cent) are crorepatis. Out of 542 Winners analysed during Lok Sabha 2014 elections, 443 (82 per cent) Winners were crorepatis. Out of 543 Winners analysed during Lok Sabha 2009 elections, 315(58 per cent) Winners were crorepatis according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Average assets:

Out of 301 Winners from BJP, 43 (84 per cent) out of 51 Winners from INC, 22 (96 per cent) out of 23 Winners from DMK, 20(91 per cent) out of 22 Winners fielded by AITC, 19(86 per cent) out of 22 Winners fielded by YSRCP, and 18(100 per cent) Winners from SHS have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average of assets per Winner in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is Rs 20.93 Crore.

Among major parties, the average assets per Winner for 301 BJP Winners is Rs 14.52 Crores, 51 INC Winners have average assets of Rs 38.71 Crores, 23 DMK Winners have average assets worth Rs 24.51 Crores, 22 YSRCP Winners have average assets worth Rs 54.85 Crore, and 22 AITC Winners have average assets of Rs. 6.15 crores.

Comparison from 2009 to 2019:

Chances of Winning based on assets:

High asset winners:

Low asset winners:

Winners with high liabilities: