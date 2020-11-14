What are green firecrackers: Do they pollute less

Ahead of Diwali, NGT bans sale or use of firecrackers in Delhi from midnight today till Nov 30

New Delhi, Nov 14: The Supreme Court on Friday modified a Telangana High Court order imposing complete and immediate ban on sale of firecrackers in the state during Diwali, saying the directions of National Green Tribunal (NGT) on bursting of firecrackers keeping in mind the pollution level be followed.

Green crackers are developed by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research. These crackers emit pollutants at less than 30 per cent rate than the conventional ones. They are made using less polluting raw materials and their chemical foundation ensures particle emission into the atmosphere by suppressing dust produced.

The regular crackers emit about 160 decibels of sound, while the green crackers emit sound at 110-125 decibels. SWAS, STAR and SAFAL are the three types of green crackers available in India.

While green crackers also use polluting chemicals like aluminium, barium. potassium nitrate and carbon, the quantity is reduced which in turn lowers the emission by around 30 per cent. There are some green crackers where these chemicals are not used.

In order make firecrackers using the green cracker formulation, manufacturers will have to sign a deal with CSIR.

The NGT, on November 9, imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) till November 30 midnight.

It had said the direction of complete ban will apply to all cities and towns in the country where the average of ambient air quality during November 2019 was in ''poor'' and above categories.

It, however, had said that in cities or towns where air quality is ''moderate'' or below, only green crackers be sold.

The timings for use and bursting of crackers be restricted to two hours during festivals like Diwali, Chhath, New Year/Christmas Eve, as may be specified by the state concerned," NGT had said.

The Telangana High Court on November 12 came out with an order asking the state government to ban the sale and use of firecrackers and it was challenged by the Telangana Fire Workers Dealers Association (TFWDA) in the top court.