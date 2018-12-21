‘What an insecure dictator you are’: Rahul fires fresh salvo at Modi on ‘surveillance’ order

New Delhi, Dec 21: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent notification by the Ministry of Home Affairs authorising 10 central agencies to intercept "any information" on computers.

"Converting India into a police state isn't going to solve your problems, Modi Ji. It's only going to prove to over 1 billion Indians, what an insecure dictator you really are," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

A political row erupted over the Ministry of Home Affairs' latest notification with opposition parties terming the order as unconstitutional, undemocratic and an assault on fundamental rights.

The order from the Home Ministry authorises 10 Central agencies such as the Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate to intercept, monitor, and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer.

According to the notification, the subscriber or service provider or any person in charge of the computer resource will be bound to extend all facilities and technical assistance to the agencies and failing to do will invite seven-year imprisonment and fine.