What a month for empowerment: Twitterati react to Sabarimala verdict

    New Delhi, Sep 28: Women of all ages must be allowed in Kerala's renowned Sabarimala temple, the Supreme Court ordered today, ending a ban on the entry of women between 10 and 50 years.

    The five-judge bench by 4:1 majority had opined that the custom of stopping women from entering the shrine is violative of Article 25(1). The lone woman member of the bench Justice Indu Malhotra has expressed dissenting opinion saying the court should not interfere in issues of deep religious sentiments.

    Also Read SC throws open doors of Sabarimala Temple to women

    Apart from Chief Justice of India Misra, the bench comprises Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.

    Women activists have welcomed the verdict calling it a big win for women empowerment. Here's how twitter reacted

    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 13:35 [IST]
