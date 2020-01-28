What a fall for you: Prashant Kishor's scathing attack on boss Nitish Kumar

  • search
    Patna, Jan 28: Janata Dal United vice president Prashant Kishor hit back at Nitish Kumar on Tuesday for over his claim that he was inducted in the Janata Dal United through a recommendation from the BJP's all-powerful leader Amit Shah.

    "@NitishKumar what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!! Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours! And if you are telling the truth who would believe that you still have courage not to listen to someone recommended by @AmitShah?" Kishor tweeted hours after Kumar said he was free to stay or leave the party.

    Earlier in the day, in a veiled reference to Kishor, Nitish Kumar said, "Someone (JDU leader Pavan Verma) wrote a letter I replied to it. Someone is tweeting, let him a tweet. What do I've to do with it? One can stay at the party till he wants. He can go if he wants...Do you know how did he join the party? Amit Shah asked me to induct him."

    Kishor has vocal against Nitish Kumar and party's stand on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The JDU supported the legislation in both Houses of Parliament.

