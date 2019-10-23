Western UP has turned into a mini-Pakistan: Sadhvi Prachi

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Lucknow, Oct 23: After claiming to be under threat from jihadi groups, firebrand Hindu leader Sadhvi Prachi on Wednesday said that western Uttar Pradesh (UP) has turned into a mini-Pakistan.

The Hindutva hardliner on Monday demanded security cover for herself citing threat to her life following the killing of right-wing leader Kamlesh Tiwari in Lucknow on Friday.

Prachi was in Rampur today to meet the family of Mukesh Sharma, a lawyer who was shot dead in Meerut on the same day as Tiwari.

Sadhvi Prachi demands security cover citing Kamlesh Tiwari's murder

Earlier, Prachi said that she has been receiving threat calls from Muslim fundamentalist organizations for the last ten years and that she has apprised Home Minister Amit Shah of her increased sense of insecurity and need for a security cover.

After the two murders, Prachi said, "I have received threats from the ISIS on several occasions. I believe firmly in God and have not discussed this till now. But the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari has upset me. A few days ago, some unknown persons came to my ashram and made inquiries about me. I feel that I need security."

She said that she perceives a clear threat to her life after the killing of Kamlesh Tiwari as Muslim clerics had announced a reward of Rs 51 lakh on her head too while issuing a fatwa against Tiwari.

Prachi made a statement saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's next aim after the revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, should be to deal firmly with those who issue fatwas.