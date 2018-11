Western Railway: 12 trains cancelled, 10 short-terminated due to fire in goods train

Mumbai, Nov 9: Twelve trains towards Mumbai have been cancelled and 10 trains have been short-terminated on Friday due to fire in bogies of a goods train near Dahanu Road Station.

Two bogies of Conraj-Container between Dahanu Road and Vangaon caught fire on Thursday night. Therefore, train movement towards Mumbai was affected on both lines.

Western Railway, PRO, stated that downline was opened at 1.35 am with speed restrictions. Restoration work is in full swing for opening Up line.

As per primary information from Operating control the fire occurred in a wagon between VGN-DRD in a goods train due to unknown reason.

However, suburban services are running normally between Churchgate and Virar. Local trains running up to Boisar between Virar-Dahanu Road due to the fire incidence. Downline is working at Dahanu Road and UP line expected to start soon.

Information provided by Western Railway:

Due to fire incidence in goods train near Dahanu Road Station of Mumbai Division, 12298 Pune-Ahmedabad Duronta of (Journey Commencing On) 8/11/18 is diverted via Kalyan, Jalgaon & Surat.

Due to fire incidence in goods train near Dahanu Road Station of Mumbai Division, 11095 Ahmedabad - Pune, 22475 Hisar-Coimbatoor, 12246 H. Nizamuddin - Pune & 22944 Indore-Pune of (JCO) 8/11/18 has been diverted via Bhestan & Jalgaon.

In view of fire incidence in a goods train near Dahanu Road Station of Mumbai Division, Help Line desk has been set up as under -

Surat - 02267641178 & 02612413932

Mumbai Central - 02267644257

BDTS - 02267647646.

1. Due to fire incidence in goods train near Dahanu Road Stn, 69173 (Virar- Dahanu Rd) of 8-11-2018 & 69174 (Dahanu Rd-- Borivali ) JCO 9-11-2018 are cancelled.59442(Ahmedabad- Mumbai Central ) JCO 8-11-2018 Will Be Short Terminated at Vapi & reversed as 59439 ex Vapi.

2.Train 59024/59023 (Valsad-Mumbai Central-Valsad) & 12935(Bandra T-Surat) JCO 9-11-2018 are Cancelled.22954(Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central) JCO 9-11-2018 is short terminated at Surat & wl be reversed as 22953 ex Surat to Ahmedabad ie will be cancelled bet ST- MMCT-St.

4.Trn 22444(Bandra T--Kanpur Cntrl ) JCO 9-11-18 sch departure 5.10 hrs is Rescheduled at 8.05 hrs. 12009(Mumbai Central -Ahmedabad ) JCO 9-11-2018 sch departure 6.25 hrs, is rescheduled at 8.25 hrs

5. Train 19023(Mumbai Central -Firozpur ) JCO 9-11-2018 scheduled departure at 7.25 hrs is Rescheduled at 10.20 hrs i.e. 2.55 Late.

6. 12922/12921 (Surat-Mumbai Central-Surat ) JCO 9-11-2018 Is Cancelled. 59038(Surat-Virar) JCO 9-11-2018 Is Short terminated at Valsad.19016(Porbandar - Mumbai Central) JCO 8-11-2018 is short terminated at Surat & reversed as 19015 JCO 9-11-18 ex Surat to Porbander.

8. 59441(MUMBAI Central -Ahmedabad ) JCO 8-11-2018 is short terminated at Vasai Road and cancelled between Vasai Road-Ahmedabad .

3.Trn 12922/12921 (Surat-Mumbai Central-Surat) JCO 9-11-2018 Is Cancelled.

59038(Surat -Virar) JCO 9-11-2018 Is Short terminated at Valsad.19016(Porbandar Mumbai Central) JCO 8-11-18 is short terminated at Surat & reversed as 19015 JCO 9-11-18 ex Surat to Porbander

7. 12932(Ahmedabad -Mumbai Central) JCO 9-11-2018 is short terminated at Valsad & reversed as 12931 ex Valsad to Ahmedabad. 12934(Ahmedabad -Mumbai Central ) JCO 9-11-2018 IS short terminated at VAPI & reversed as 12933 ex VAPI to Ahmedabad.

9.17204(CAO - Bhavnagar ) JCO 8-11-2018 diverted Via Jalgaon-Surat.

15068(Bandra Terminus -Gorakhpur) JCO 9-11-2018 diverted Via Vasai Road -Kalyan -Jalgaon.

Fire incidence in goods trn near Dahanu Rd in night, 61002 (Domivli-Boisar) of 9-11-18 is short Terminated at Vasai Rd & Cancelled bet Vasai Rd -Boisar. 61001 Boisar-Vasai Rd of 9-11-18 is cancelled. 69164 Dahanu Rd-Panvel of 9-11-18 is Cancelled bet Dahanu Rd -Vasai Rd

Train 12936 (Surat - Bandra T) of 9-11-18 Will Be Cancelled. 59039 (Virar-Valsad ) of 9-11-2018 is Cancelled.

Train 22952 GIMB-BDTS will run upto BDTS and will further reschedule as 22951 BDTS-GIMB at 09:55hrs 09-11-18 i.e Put Back by 9hrs.