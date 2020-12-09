YouTube
    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 09: In the backdrop of the tensions along the Line of Actual Control, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said that the western powers have adopted an aggressive and devious policy to engage India in anti-China games by promoting Indo-Pacific strategies.

    West has adopted devious strategy to engage India in anti-China games: Lavrov

    He also accused the Western powers to undermine Russia's close partnership and privileged relations with India. He made the comments during the general meeting of the state run think tank Russian International Affairs Council.

    Amidst border row, India exported more, imported less from China in 2020

    The comments are significant as Russia has been nudging India and China to resolve the border stand-off.

    He accused Western powers of presenting their positions and initiatives to world as the only correct ones. The West is also trying to restore the unipolar world order, but poles such as Russia and China are unlikely to be subordinate to it.

    India is currently an object of the Western countries' persisted aggressive and devious policy as they are trying to engage it in anti China games. Russia will promote a unifying mechanism and the G20 is the only mechanism outside the UN Security Council where it is still possible to come to terms based on a balance of interests.

    Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 14:45 [IST]
    X