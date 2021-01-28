YouTube
    West Delhi records low intensity earthquake, mild tremors hit national capital

    New Delhi, Jan 28: National Centre for Seismology (NCS) on Thursday said that a low-intensity earthquake of 2.8 magnitudes on the Richter scale struck west Delhi. According to reports, no casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far.

    "An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred in West Delhi at 09:17 today," said National Center for Seismology.

    Dense fog covers Delhi-NCR, zero visibility in parts of national capital

    As per NCS, the tremors were felt around 9:17 am at a depth of 15 kilometres. The epicentre of the earthquake was 8 km northwest (NW) of the national capital, the agency said.

    Earthquakes of less than five magnitude are unlikely to cause large-scale damage, unless in case of weak or compromised structures.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 28, 2021, 10:51 [IST]
