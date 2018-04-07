West Bengal’s Azaadi movement: An attempt to merge Murshidabad with Bangladesh foiled

In West Bengal, the affair is a bloody one. With the local body elections round the corner, the situation in most parts of the state is tense. What is adding to the tension is a crude bomb that was hurled at a procession being held by the BJP.

Murshidabad has been a notorious area and has been witness to several communal clashes. The situation is volatile most of the time and the Intelligence blames it on a highly radicalised set of people.

In this context, it would be interesting to revisit an incident of a few years back which went largely unnoticed. The Intelligence had picked up information that a group of highly radicalised people were making attempts to take on the establishment.

These persons who were in touch with their handlers in Bangladesh were gradually building a momentum in the area and had decided to declare freedom from India. The Intelligence says that the plan was hatched several years back and it was decided that these elements wanted to declare freedom and fight to merge with Bangladesh.

It was very similar on the lines of what we are witnessing in Kashmir. What was worrying was that the movement that was being planned was gaining immense traction. Secret meetings were held in madrasas and other areas to plan the movement. It was decided to either merge Murshidabad with Bangladesh or remain independent. The plotters had even managed to rope in several like-minded locals into their fold.

The funds too were being raised through various mechanisms that included fake currency peddling and also donations. Bangladesh trained terrorists were preparing for a launch into this region and carry out a series of spectacular attacks. However, there were some tough measures that finally foiled the movement, a highly placed source informed.

Murshidabad is no stranger to crime and terror. It has been one of the favourite landing points for terrorists. Recently a plot in Maharashtra was busted in which three terrorists from Bangladesh were arrested. It was found that they infiltrated into Murshidabad and were then launched into Maharashtra.

