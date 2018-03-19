WB: Woman commits suicide after school students threaten to post nude photos of her online

A woman who is in mid 30s committed suicide after four individuals, including three high school students, allegedly uploaded nude photographs of her on the social media. The incident happened at West Bengal's East Midnapore district.

According to the police, woman has been identified as a housewife from Chandipur in East Midnapore district, who hanged herself at her residence late on March 17.

It is learnt that the victim had lost her phone when she went to drop her daughter to the school. However, one of the accused, who found the phone, returned it - but not before allegedly transferring a few "private" photographs of the woman to his mobile device.

The accused even telephoned her and tried blackmailing her into a sexual relationship. When she declined, the boy threatened to upload the photographs on the social media. After which the woman thought to commit suicide.

The accused were identified as 21-year-old Chandan Guchait, a 17-year-old student and two younger boys aged 16. They were remanded in judicial custody for two weeks by a district court on Sunday.

OneIndia News

