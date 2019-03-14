West Bengal: Wife of retired IPS officer to approach SC against Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Mar 14: The wife of a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who committed suicide last month will approach Supreme Court against Mamata Banerjee.

She had earlier told India Today TV that her husband Gaurav Dutt, a 1986 batch retired IPS officer, took the extreme step as he was being "humiliated" and "harassed" by the Mamata Banerjee-led government in "all possible ways".

In the alleged suicide note that went viral on social media, the officer, Gaurav Dutt, accused Mamata Banerjee of abetting his suicide by keeping him on "compulsory waiting" - a punitive step when an officer is not given a posting - and for withholding his dues after he retired on December 31, 2018.

How the 'suicide note' went viral is not clear. Dutt was a 1986 batch IPS officer.

His wife returned home to find him in a pool of blood at his Salt Lake home. His wrists were slit. He was immediately taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Dutt was suspended for nine months from February 2010 for "conduct unbecoming of an officer". According to reports, he was suspended after the wife of a constable complained that Mr Dutt had tortured her husband because he had refused the officer's sexual advances.

In 2012, he had again faced disciplinary action for alleged financial irregularities.

Mukul Roy has urged the IPS association to take up the cause of Dutt.

Banerjee, who had protested three weeks ago against arbitrary action by the CBI on the then Kolkata Police Commissioner, had also invoked the IPS Association and said that it would surely speak up in favour of Rajeev Kumar. The CBI had virtually stormed his official residence on February 3, to question him in connection with the chit fund scam.