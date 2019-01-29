West Bengal: Vehicles parked near Amit Shah's rally vandalized, BJP warns TMC

India

oi-Vikas SV

Kolkata, Jan 29: Some vehicles parked near the venue where BJP president Amit Shah addressed a rally today have been vandalized. The vehicles included those in which the BJP workers of West Bengal had come to attend the rally. It appeared as though stones were pelted on them.

The BJP has squarely blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress for it and even warned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that such incidents would cost her.

"TMC is afraid of our strength that is why they committed violence. Unfortunate that everything happened in front of police, attackers didn't even spare women workers," said BJP leader Rahul Sinha, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"Hum Mamata ji ko chetawani dena chahte hain ki iss prakar BJP ka karyakarta na darne wala hai na jhukne wala hai. Ye Mamata ji ko bahut mehenga padega,ye main kehna chahta hun (I want to warn Mamata ji. BJP workers will not be scared nor will they bog down. This will cost Mamata ji)," BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya told ANI.

Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a public rally in East Midnapore. Shah alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government "has propagated poverty and violence" in the state. Amit Shah also gave a call for "change of government in Bengal" to make the state "Sonar Bangla" (Bengal, a land of gold) once again.

Bangladeshi infiltrators have become the vote bank of the TMC, he said. Only the Modi government will be able to make Bengal free of infiltrators, Shah added.