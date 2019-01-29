  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    West Bengal: Vehicles parked near Amit Shah's rally vandalized, BJP warns TMC

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 29: Some vehicles parked near the venue where BJP president Amit Shah addressed a rally today have been vandalized. The vehicles included those in which the BJP workers of West Bengal had come to attend the rally. It appeared as though stones were pelted on them.

    Vehicles parked near Amit Shahs rally vandalized (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)
    Vehicles parked near Amit Shah's rally vandalized (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    The BJP has squarely blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress for it and even warned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that such incidents would cost her.

    "TMC is afraid of our strength that is why they committed violence. Unfortunate that everything happened in front of police, attackers didn't even spare women workers," said BJP leader Rahul Sinha, as quoted by news agency ANI.

    "Hum Mamata ji ko chetawani dena chahte hain ki iss prakar BJP ka karyakarta na darne wala hai na jhukne wala hai. Ye Mamata ji ko bahut mehenga padega,ye main kehna chahta hun (I want to warn Mamata ji. BJP workers will not be scared nor will they bog down. This will cost Mamata ji)," BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya told ANI.

    [2019 Lok Sabha polls an opportunity to re-create Sonar Bangla, says Amit Shah]

    Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a public rally in East Midnapore. Shah alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government "has propagated poverty and violence" in the state. Amit Shah also gave a call for "change of government in Bengal" to make the state "Sonar Bangla" (Bengal, a land of gold) once again.

    Bangladeshi infiltrators have become the vote bank of the TMC, he said. Only the Modi government will be able to make Bengal free of infiltrators, Shah added.

    Read more about:

    amit shah west bengal rally bjp

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 18:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue