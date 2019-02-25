  • search
    West Bengal: TMC leader shot dead in Behrampur

    Kolkata, Feb 25: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Naju Sheikh shot dead by unknown bike-borne assailants in Behrampur. Sheikh shot dead Sheikh's body has been sent for post mortem. Police trying to ascertain the identity of shooters and their motive.

    The victim sustained bullet injuries on his chest and was declared brought dead to the hospital.

    Also Read | Arunachal on the boil over PRC: 2 dead, CM forms Commissioner level probe committee

    According to India Today report, till now three TMC leaders have been killed in the last 12 hours, two in South 24 Parganas and one in Murshidabad.

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 13:36 [IST]
