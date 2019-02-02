  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    West Bengal: Several injured due to stampede like situation at PM Modi's rally

    By Pti
    |

    Thakurnagar (WB), Feb 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his speech at a rally in North 24 Parganas here on Saturday after a stampede-like situation broke out at the venue leading to injuries to several persons.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo

    Several women and children were injured, a senior police officer said. While Modi was addressing the well-attended rally of the Matua community, hundreds of supporters who were standing outside the venue tried to barge into the inner ring of the rally ground, leading to commotion.

    Modi tried to pacify the crowd by asking them to stay put in their places and stop from making efforts to come on the front side of the inner ring.

    Also read: West Bengal: This budget is just the start, farmers' situation will be stronger, says PM Modi

    However, his pleas went unheard as supporters started throwing chairs inside the no-man zone in front of the stage to make space for others to stand in the inner ring, which was earmarked for women supporters. Following the commotion, Modi abruptly cut short his speech, saying he has another rally to attend and decided to leave the location.

    Several women and children fainted during the stampede-like situation and were also rushed to the hospital for primary treatment, the officer said.

    The incident brought back memories of Modi's July 16 rally last year at West Midnapore district when a make-shift stage collapsed leading to injuries to several persons.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    narendra modi west bengal bjp

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue