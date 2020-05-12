West Bengal replaces health secretary amid row over COVID-19 data

By PTI

Kolkata, May 12: The West Bengal government has transferred Health Secretary Vivek Kumar to the Environment Department and named Narayan Swaroop Nigam as his replacement, officials said on Tuesday.

Kumar's transfer to the Environment Department as secretary comes days after a row over the state's COVID-19 data, said official sources.

Nigam, who was the Transport Secretary, has been appointed as Kumar's replacement, as per a notification dated May 11. West Bengal has so far reported 118 deaths due to coronavirus infection.

The state has attributed 72 other deaths to comorbidities -- cases where COVID-19 was incidental.

The state has reported 1,939 COVID-19 cases till Monday and of them, 1,374 are active.